Set the trend this season in studded riding boots by Journee Collection. These chic boots feature premium faux leather uppers that rise to a knee height and feature a back zipper with stud detail. Sizing: This style fits true to size. M=standard width. . Round toe. Back zip closure with studded trim. Bridge and calf buckle straps. Stacked heel. Approx. 1" heel. Approx. 15.5" shaft height, 15.5" calf circumference, 16.25" opening circumference. Imported Synthetic upper, manmade sole