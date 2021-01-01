The Original MakeUp Eraser SpongeBob 7-Day Makeup Eraser Set, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A set of seven mini ultra-soft reusable cloths that will erase all makeup with just water.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: The Original MakeUp Eraser is a premium patented polyester cloth safe for all skin types and dermatologist approved. It's double-sided to erase makeup and exfoliate the skin. The Original MakeUp Eraser is free of alcohol, oils, astringents, parabens, fragrances, and sulfates. It is machine washable up to 1,000 times.This Set Contains: - 7 x mini MakeUp Eraser clothsSuggested Usage:Wash:-Machine wash hot and dry with your towel load. Fabric softener and dryer sheet safe.Wet:-Soak in warm water. The warmer, the wetter, the better! Erase:-Use the short fiber side to erase makeup in gentle circular motions.ExfoliateIngredients:100% Polyester.