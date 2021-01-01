Wet n Wild SpongeBob Flat Kabuki Brush

Bring it arouuund towwwn with the SpongeBob Flat Kabuki Brush. Designed with flat, fluffy bristles, this makeup brush is ideal for controlled powder application and blending. Perfect for contouring and highlighting, the synthetic fibers are soft and made with the highest quality filaments for superior pigment pick-up and even color distribution. Experience a truly polished look that proves that you are #1. Perfect for both wet and dry makeup, this travel-sized brush provides excellent control so you can apply your foundation, highlighter, or other makeup evenly. wet n wild starts as everyone’s first and remains a lifelong destination for vibrant and accessible beauty. Delivering over 40 years of trend-forward and all-inclusive innovations, we are your trusted beauty expert that will keep you looking fabulous without ever betraying your budget. From the bold ‘n’ bright to the neutral ‘n’ nuanced, we set out to spoil you with options while setting the gold standard of achievability. So go ahead, get your feet wet with us again and go wild with your imagination!