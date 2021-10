Treat yourself to a weekend getaway and keep the essentials organized in the Kipling Spontaneous Small Carry-On Rolling Luggage. Retractable top handle design with four 360º wheels. Built in TSA lock. Spacious main zippered compartment. External zippered compartment. Two internal zippered compartments. Two internal packing straps. Luggage tag with brand detail. Dimensions : 13L x 20.75H x 8.25D Weight : 6.16 lbs. Volume : 37.5 L. 100% nylon. Imported.