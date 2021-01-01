Protect your eyes on your next hunt with Walker’s Game Ear® Sport Glasses. Built from a high-grade polycarbonate, the lenses exceed ANSI High Impact Requirements for superior protection. With 99% UVA/UVB protection, each of the four interchangeable lenses provide full protection for your eyes. FEATURES: High-grade Polycarbonate lenses for exceptional durability Exceeds ANSI 287.1-2003 High Impact Requirement 99% UVA/UVB protection for sunny conditions 4 interchangeable, multi-colored lenses Model: GWP-SG4LNS