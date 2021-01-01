From nike
Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag
PLAY THROUGH, WHATEVER THE WEATHER. Enjoy the green with the Nike Sport Lite Golf Bag. The anatomically correct Nike Equaflex dual strap offers a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a water-resistant, fleece-lined pocket keeps your valuables secure and dry and a rain hood deflects the elements. Benefits Anatomically correct strap is comfortable and makes carrying easy. An insulated pocket helps keep food and beverages cold on hot days. The 5-way divider system helps you keep your clubs organized. A convenient exterior pocket lets you store a water bottle for staying hydrated on the green. Product Details Pop-out stand 100% polyester Spot clean Imported Style: N1000587; Color: White/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult