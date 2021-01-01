Lanston Sport Onyx Mesh Panel Legging in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Lanston Sport Onyx Mesh Panel Legging in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 82% recycled nylon 18% spandexContrast Fabric: 80% polyamide 20% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Sheer mesh panel at side. Compression fit fabric. Quick wicking. Reflective logo detail at back. Item not sold as a set. LANS-WP57. LSP-749NY. Lanston is a modern, luxurious and affordable fashion basics collection, that provides timeless pieces in a contemporary market.