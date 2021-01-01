Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 is an effective solution for preventing sunburns. It delivers broad spectrum protection, which means that it blocks both UVA and UVB rays. This Banana Boat Sport sunscreen lotion resists water for up to 80 minutes, which keeps it in place while you swim or perspire. The non-greasy formula feels comfortable against your skin and leaves no residue behind. This lotion is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for preventing damage that can lead to serious conditions. Its scent-free formula makes this product safe for use around people who are sensitive to chemical fragrances.