Tzumi Sport Series Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, One Size , Black

On-The-Go Charging - A single 1.5-hour charge provides the Sport Series Earbuds and their powerful Lithium Polymer 70 mAh battery with up to 6 hours of HD Bluetooth 4.2 play and talk time for any iOS or Android smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled device. A Micro-USB cable is provided for easy charging wherever a standard USB port is available, so you will always have enough power for even your longest workouts.Number of Batteries: 1Features: Bluetooth Enabled, Volume ControlBattery Type: Lithium IonManufacturer Warranty: 1 Year Labor LimitedPower Source: Battery (included)Measurements: 1.25 Length/Inches, 4 Width/Inches, 5.75 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 0.2 LbCountry of Origin: Imported