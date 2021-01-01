 Sport Smart for Fitness Tracker Watch Square Heart Rate Monitor with Metal Shell Metal Band Connect with Bluetooth for Android for iOS Smart Phone

Is that it is activitytracker first and smartwatch second-All owned be an advanced activity/sports tracker. And it does an amazing job at it, Track Daily Activities, Set a Sport Goal Features- ★Get active with All-Day Tracking(Heart rate & Blood pressure) Keep track of steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes each day. Set weekly exercise goals, automatically track them and use simplified heart rate zones to understand how hard you're working. See summaries of your stats in the Smart Moment app and track how working out can impact your resting heart rate. ★Sleep Watch & Sleep Better with Personalised Insights Automatically track how long and how well you sleep, set sleep goals and bedtime reminders to form good habits and wake up peacefully with a silent alarm. With heart rate tracking, measure your time in light, deep and REM sleep to understand sleep quality and receive tips to improve your night. ★Wide Compatibility & Multiple Functions App supports most smart phones or tablets with Bluetooth 4.0 or above. Support system: iOS 8.0 or above, Android 4.4 or above. Easy the "Smart Movement" app and I didn't have to do any setup other than add it as a new device. ★Visualise Trends and Data The app let you konw every step of the way with Activity Insights, and Reminders to help you reach your goals. Technical Parameters- Colorful 0.95'OLED 2.5D Glass Waterproof: IP67 The highest level of dust-proof and short soak protection Battery capacity: 100mah Standby time: 30 Days Package Including: Smartwatchs x 1 User's manual x 1 USB charge cable x 1