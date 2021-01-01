Sport Smart Watch Waterproof Blood Pressure Heart Rate Monitor Call And Message (Twitter,Skye, Line, WhatsApp,Facebook, WeChat) Notifications

Fitness Tracker with Multi-Function:This is a powerful fitness tracker.It can track your daily steps, distance traveled and calories burned all day automatically.support additional 5 sports tracking to help you better monitor your various workout.Also,smart watch support heart rate monitor,sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor,sedentary remind,remote camera control, find a mobile phone, alarm clock,take medicine reminder,drinking water reminder,meeting reminder,stopwatch and so onWaterproof & Color Screen: Smart watch is sealed by waterproof material more waterproof and dustproos,easily deal with the waterproof of daily life,but please avoiding using in hot water.Ultra-high-definition display screen provides a great visual experience,The mirror uses the new-generation tempered glass material,the scratch resistance is stronger,brightness adjustable color display.Built-in multiple-dial interface design allows you to freely switch picturesBlood Pressure,Heart Rate Monitor & Sleep Monitor: Adopt the latest HR sensor for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring.Automatically detect your sleep during 10 pm to 8 am and analyze your sleep quality with deep sleep,light sleep and awake timeCalls & Messages Reminder: It will vibrate to alert you if the phone receives a phone call, SMS and SNS. Simply connect the bracelet to your smartphone via Bluetooth and set up in the app,so you will never miss a call and messag.Also,the latest three messages will be stored.Long press it to view these messages and clear the record after viewing themOnly for Android or iOS Smart phone: Cannot work with tablet or laptop. Only for Android 4.4 or iOS 7.1 or above. Download the app “Very fit Pro”and connect the fitness tracker with app.