Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara By Eyeko in Black

This winning water-resistant mascara stays put through your morning workout and beyond. Its curved helix brush is designed to engage, lift, curl and volumize every lash for thick, non-flaking color and shape that holds for twelve hours at a time. 11 fruit extracts, blended with collagen and shea butter, protect and care for your fringe and make the mascara delightfully easy to remove. About Eyeko We're smitten with British cosmetics label Eyeko, whose award-winning products have caught the eye of celebrities around the world. Co-founded nearly fifteen years ago by Max and Nina Leykind, the collection specializes in products that create jaw-dropping eyes with fuller brows, healthier lashes and defined lines.