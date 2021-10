goop x PUMA Sports Bra in Grape Leaf, X-Small: There are two things we love about racer-front on this sports bra: The first is its supportive and comfortable fit (great for just about any kind of movement), and the second is that it’s damn cute. There are even more flattering details in the back, like the breezy mesh straps and a neat cutout. Complete the look with the matching High-Waisted Full Tights.76% polyester, 24% elastane.