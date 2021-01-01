Hit bullseye after bullseye with the Franklin Sports Electronic Darts. Featuring three different modes for endless entertaining options and Quickset adjustability with easy-touch sensors, you can have hours of realistic game play. It hangs over the back of any door for easy set up. Includes three darts. FEATURES: Features 3 different gameplay options Features large scoring sensors and customizable scoring Features Quikset adjustability with easy-touch sensors Suitable for ages 6 and up Built-in handle for easy transportation No assembly required Includes 3 darts Requires 3 AA alkaline batteries (not included) Dimensions: 18” x 12” Limited 90 day manufacturer warranty Style: 54305