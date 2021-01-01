Franklin Sports Performance Aluminum Pickleball Paddle and Ball Set

Pick up a game wherever you are with the Franklin® Paddle and Ball Set, featuring 2 durable paddles and 2 performance pickleballs for endless hours of fun. Aluminum Paddles Dual platted aluminum surface Rubber surround protects the paddle Soft cushioned grip Paddle Weight: 9.6 - 9.8 oz. Handle Length: 5’’ X-Performance 40 Pickleballs 40 precisely machine-drilled holes create a balanced flight pattern Seamless construction for durability Lightweight design perfect for players of all skills Weight: 26g. Diameter: 74mm (official size) Additional Details USAPA Approved Set includes 2 Aluminum Paddles and 2 X-Performance 40 Pickleballs Manufacturer’s Limited 90 Day Warranty