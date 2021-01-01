Fun for the whole family, the Franklin Sports 90mm Soft Bocce Ball Set will fire up some friendly competition in your backyard or at the beach. This soft bocce ball set features 8 molded PVC bocce balls in four different colors to easily differentiate between teams. The all-weather construction makes them perfect for outdoor use, but the soft and pliable design also allows for indoor play. Carrying bag included. DESIGN Soft bocce ball set (8) all-weather 90mm soft bocce balls (1) 40mm pallino scoring jack Balls constructed of molded PVC for durability Suitable for 4-player use 4 different color balls (2 each red, blue, green, yellow) Can be played indoors or outdoors Includes carrying bag for storage/transport Additional Details Style: 50111T18