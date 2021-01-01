Nike Sportswear Club Men's Logo Twist Fleece Joggers

SOFT AND STITCHED SWOOSH. The Nike Sportswear Club Joggers hit the Swoosh with a light touch of nature, intertwining the logo with floral accents in rich embroidery. They give you warm coverage that stems from the incredibly soft fleece. Benefits Brushed-back fleece feels comfortable and soft. Ribbed cuffs help keep warmth inside. Adjustable elastic waist lets you personalize the feel. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Side pockets and back pocket Body/side pocket palm side: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Side pocket knuckle side/back pocket: 100% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: DO6169; Color: Light Lemon Twist; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult