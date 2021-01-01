Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Dance Bike Shorts

BRINGING BIKE SHORTS UP TO SPEED. The Nike Sportswear Bike Shorts update a favorite retro style with a mid-rise design and a snug stretch waistband. Sweat-wicking fabric and a double Swoosh logo make these an easy choice for everyday wear. Sweat-Wicking Comfort This soft and stretchy fabric wicks sweat away from your body to help keep you feeling cool and dry throughout the day. Mid-Rise Design A contoured mid-rise design offers a comfortable fit that sits just below your belly button. Double the Swoosh A printed dual Swoosh design on the leg adds visual interest. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel 61% cotton/33% polyester/6% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DJ4132; Color: Crimson Bliss; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult