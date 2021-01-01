Nike Sportswear Essentials+ Men's French Terry Crew

A FRESH LOOK FOR A FLEECE FAVORITE. The Nike Sportswear Essentials+ Crew creates a fresh look with the unexpected placement of Futura logos. Embroidered on soft brushed French terry, these scattered logos add texture and a variety of colors to help accent your favorite sneakers. Semi-Brushed Back Fleece This warm fleece features a brushed loopback design for added loft and softness. Scattered Prints Clustered at the chest, these printed Futura graphics provide a variety of colors to help you pair this versatile layer with your favorite sneakers. Scattered graphics can be found on the front and back panels above the hem and left cuff. Essential Layering A ribbed hem and cuffs provide a comfortable feel perfect for layering. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 80% cotton/20% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DJ6914; Color: Magic Ember; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult