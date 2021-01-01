Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's Top

READY FOR SUNSHINE. The Nike Sportswear Essential Tank updates a favorite warm-weather silhouette with a stretchy knit fabric. Thin shoulder straps and a body-skimming fit make it a go-to summer styling piece. Knit Rib Fabric Soft and stretchy, this lightweight knit adds texture and a soft feel to your look. Shoulder Straps Adjustable shoulder straps help you personalize the fit. Simple Swoosh A small embroidered Swoosh logo gives a pop of style. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel 60% cotton/20% rayon/20% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CZ9294; Color: Black/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult