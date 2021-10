Leftover production scraps get new game in a pair of athletic shorts made with at least 75% recycled and organic fibers including speckled Nike Grind pops. A pair of side pockets offers easy storage for essentials. 8 1/2" inseam; 25" leg opening; 12" front rise; 15" back rise (size medium) Elastic/drawstring waist Side-seam pockets Nike Grind recycled components include shredded footwear and surplus manufacturing scraps Cotton/polyester Machine