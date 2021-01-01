Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage Women's Mid-Rise Capris

SOFT COMFORT. VINTAGE VIBES. The Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage Capris elevate your wardrobe with a heritage design. A lightweight blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester is soft and comfortable, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers. Vintage Look Distressed logo and knotted raw edge drawcord give a vintage look and feel. Secure Fit Elasticated cuffs and waistband offer a comfortable, secure fit. Product Details Open hand pockets 60% organic cotton/40% recycled polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: CJ1824; Color: Dark Grey Heather/Sail; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult