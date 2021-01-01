Nike Sportswear Heritage Windrunner Men's Corduroy Shorts

A CLASSIC IN CORDUROY. The Nike Sportswear Heritage Windrunner Shorts update a classic with a soft corduroy fabric and heritage design lines. Corduroy Fabric Corduroy fabric features ribbing on the exterior and a smooth surface on the interior for a textured look that's comfortable in a variety of temperatures. Windrunner Design Lines The distinctive Windrunner chevron has been repurposed on the leg to give this updated track style a heritage look. Personalized Fit Elastic waistband with an adjustable drawcord lets you personalize the fit. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% cotton. Pocket bags: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DA0029; Color: Midnight Navy/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult