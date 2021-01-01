Nike Sportswear Heritage Women's Bike Shorts

A SIGNATURE FIT PERFECT FOR EVERYDAY WEAR. A '90s favorite reborn, the Nike Sportswear Shorts feature our Iconic Bike Short fit. Designed with everyday wear in mind, this signature style hits above the knee and is made with smooth, stretchy fabric that moves with you. Drop-in pockets provide quick storage for your phone, keys and cards. Iconic Fit Bike Short This signature fit features a contoured high-rise design that sits higher on your hips for body-conforming comfort. Soft and stretchy, the knit jersey fabric moves with you from the waist to just above the knees. Knit Jersey Fabric Knit fabric is soft and stretchy. Stretch Waistband A stretch waistband provides a snug, comfortable feel. More Benefits Drop-in pocket provides quick storage for your phone, keys and cards. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel 61% cotton/33% polyester/6% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DD5704; Color: Bright Spruce/Lapis/Light Lemon Twist; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult