Nike Sportswear Heritage Women's Fleece Shorts

HERITAGE LOOK WITH AN ULTRA-SOFT FEEL. The Nike Sportswear Heritage Shorts elevate a fleece favorite with woven overlays and a puff print. Hitting just below your belly button, this mid-rise style features an elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord to help you personalize the fit. Brushed Fleece This warm fleece fabric is brushed for added loft and softness. Woven Overlays Woven fabric panels pop on this soft fleece construction. More Benefits Elastic waist and adjustable drawcord let you personalize the fit. Side pockets provide quick storage for your keys, cards and phone. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel Body: 52% cotton/28% rayon/20% polyester. Insets: 100% polyester. Pocket bags: 50% cotton/50% rayon. Machine wash Imported Style: DD5681; Color: Magic Ember/Cashmere/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult