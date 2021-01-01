Nike Sportswear Heritage Women's Easy Fleece Crew

PERFECT FLEECE FOR ANY OCCASION. The Nike Sportswear Easy Fleece Crew rethinks a favorite layer. Roomy with a slight crop, it pairs well with your favorite leggings and shorts. A seam line and woven patch pocket complete with a puff print graphic honor some of our favorite '90s designs. The Easy Fleece Choice Designed with a slight crop that hits at the top of your hips, this roomy fitting fleece has a carefree, comfortable feel. Its relaxed neckline and raglan sleeves lend a vintage look perfect for everyday wear. Woven Overlays A puff print logo on the woven patch pocket adds texture and a heritage look. Brushed Fleece This warm fleece fabric is brushed for added loft and softness. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel Body: 52% cotton/28% rayon/20% polyester. Rib: 49% cotton/49% rayon/2% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DM3298; Color: Magic Ember/Cashmere/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult