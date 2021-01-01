Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Women's 1-Piece

FUNCTIONAL IS FLATTERING. Designed around form-fitting bike shorts, the Nike Sportswear 1-Piece is perfect for layering and everyday wear. This confident silhouette features soft knit cotton fabric and contouring seam details for a flattering and sporty feel. Contouring Details Seam details promote a natural shape and effortless style. Knit Cotton Fabric This lightweight cotton fabric has a soft, stretchy feel. Shine with a Swoosh A simple Swoosh printed in pearlescent ink helps you shine bright in warm weather. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel 61% cotton/33% polyester/6% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DH3019; Color: Iced Lilac/Light Violet; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult