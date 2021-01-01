Nike Sportswear Men's Jersey Jacket

USES LESS WITHOUT LOSING A THING. The Nike Sportswear Jersey Jacket rethinks a lightweight layering staple with a unique garment-dyeing process and a fabric made from at least 75% recycled fibers. Its knit jersey fabric is sewn together with carefully designed fabric panels to help eliminate wasted materials. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Improved Garment Dye This unique garment-dyeing process produces vibrant colors and uses significantly less water, heat and chemicals than a traditional garment dye. Recycled Fabric Soft and smooth, this lightweight fabric is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Material Efficient Construction Special care is taken to maximize efficiency when cutting panels for construction. This method helps reinforce construction and minimize material waste. More Benefits Organic cotton webbing tape highlights the front slip-in hand pockets and accents the back panel. Zipper pull features Nike Grind, a material made from scraps from the footwear manufacturing process. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DA7176; Color: Light Lemon Twist/Clear; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult