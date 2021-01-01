Nike Sportswear NSW Women's Jacket

A FRESHLY TWISTED SILHOUETTE. Twisting the classic track silhouette, the Nike Sportswear NSW Jacket offers lightweight warmth with street-ready style. Relaxed through the arms and body, it offers a casual, comfortable look ready for layering. Asymmetrical By Design Distorting a classic shape, this refreshing zip-up features an asymmetrical design on the zipper placement and shoulder seams. Front Hand Pockets Handwarmer pockets offer quick storage for your phone, keys and cold hands. Their asymmetrical construction echoes the silhouette's twisted design and details. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% polyester. Rib: 98% polyester/2% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ9364; Color: Black/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult