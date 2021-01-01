Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's Unlined Hooded M65 Jacket

LIGHTWEIGHT AND READY FOR WET WEATHER. Unlined and lightweight, the Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials M65 Jacket updates an iconic military silhouette with signature Nike detailing and a packable hood to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the weather. Nike Repel Fabric Coated to help keep you dry, this heavyweight crinkle fabric shakes off light wind and rain. An unlined construction makes it a packable and layer-friendly option. On-the-Move Details Contrast details throughout (on select colorways) highlight a durable construction. The sleeves feature jointed stitching at the elbows to help promote a natural shape and fit. Dry and Comfortable The packable hood provides quick coverage and easy storage. A storm flap on the zip closure helps keep you dry. More Benefits Adjustable cuffs provide a personalized fit. Flap chest pockets and front hand pockets provide secure and quick storage for your essentials. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 71% polyester/29% nylon. Side pockets: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DC6770; Color: Black/Black/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult