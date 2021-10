Old scraps get new life in a sweatshirt cut from fleece that's made with recycled and organic fibers to pair soft comfort with eco-smart sustainability. A small Swoosh logo makes a big impact with the shimmer of distinctively speckled Nike Grind rubber. 27" length (size Medium) Crewneck Ribbed cuffs and hem Nike Grind recycled components include shredded footwear and surplus manufacturing scraps 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash, line dry