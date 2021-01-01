Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Men's M65 Shell Jacket

MODERN CONSTRUCTION WITH A MILITARY SPIN. Designed with downpours and windstorms in mind, the Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT ADV Hooded Jacket is a waterproof shell inspired by the iconic M65 Jacket. The Storm-FIT ADV fabric features taped seams to help keep you warm and dry. Quick-adjust details, secure storage and an articulated design make this easy-to-layer zip-up a lock in stormy weather. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibers. Advanced Storm-Ready Comfort Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. The taped seams help lock out the wind and rain. Recycled Shell This waterproof shell employs a 3-layer Storm-FIT fabric made from 100% recycled fibers. Everyday Details Flap pockets at the chest and zippered hand pockets provide secure storage for your keys, cards and phone. Technical webbing and reflective-ticked elastic cords on the hood provide a comfortable, personalized fit. An articulated sleeve design promotes a natural shape to help you move without restriction. More Benefits Futura graphic on the chest and woven flag label on the back panel provides a heritage Nike look. Squarehead zippers elevate the look. Adjustable cuffs help you dial in the fit. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% polyester. Back of body fabric: 100% nylon. Pocket bags: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DD6872; Color: Black/Dark Smoke Grey; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult