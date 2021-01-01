Nike Sportswear Style Essentials Men's Long Coaches Jacket

CLASSIC COACHES STYLE WITH ADDED COVERAGE. The Nike Sportswear Style Essentials Jacket combines a longer fit and modern touches that push the iconic coaches jacket forward. Its incredibly lightweight shell has a paper-like feel and features a printed Swoosh graphic and flag label just above the hem. Classic Coach Details A snap closure, finished collar, and elastic cuffs provide a classic coaches jacket aesthetic. Longer Cut Hitting at mid-thigh, this longer cut provides added coverage and styling options. More Benefits Front hand pockets provide quick storage for your phone, keys and cold hands. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% nylon. Backing: 100% polyethylene. Do not wash Imported Style: DH7847; Color: Black/Pure/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult