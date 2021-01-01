Nike Sportswear Swoosh Men's French Terry Shorts

SOFT COMFORT. ICONIC STYLE. Made from soft French terry, the Nike Sportswear Swoosh Shorts give you classic comfort with bold, street-ready style. All-Day Comfort The French terry fabric is soft and comfortable for all-day wear Secure Fit An elastic waistband with drawcord offers a secure, personalized fit. Swoosh Details The right leg features an embroidered Swoosh logo. The small double Swoosh is embroidered on the left leg. Text printed on the back pockets pays tribute to Nike history. Product Details Open hand pockets Back pocket with snap closure Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Side pocket knuckle side/back pocket: 100% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: DB4957; Color: Blue Force/Barely Volt; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult