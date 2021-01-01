Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Shorts

A MESH-LINED FAVORITE. The Nike Sportswear Swoosh Repel Shorts feature a relaxed, high-rise fit that sits at your belly button. The mesh-lined ripstop fabric has a structured feel you can pair with your favorite tops and tees. Mirrored Swoosh designs elevate the look and show love for the brand. High-Rise Design A relaxed, high-rise fit sits at your belly button and provides plenty of room to move. Structured Woven Fabric Mesh-lined ripstop fabric has a gridded texture that's woven right in. Personalized Comfort An elastic waist and adjustable drawcord provide a personalized fit. More Benefits Front pockets provide quick storage for your keys, cards and phone. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100%: polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DD5592; Color: Black/White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult