Nike Sportswear Team USA Tech Fleece Women's Full-Zip Hoodie

ENGINEERED WARMTH IN ANY EVENT. The Nike Sportswear Team USA Tech Fleece Hoodie borrows design elements from original Windrunner to help thread heritage style into a modern zip-up. Its engineered construction pulls color from the lining to the surface, creating an allover grid pattern that helps you show support for your team in style. Engineered Tech Fleece An engineered jacquard knit construction bonds 2 fabrics together to add warmth without adding bulk or weight. Secure Storage The zippered pockets offer quick, secure storage for your phone, keys and cards. Benefits Rib cuffs and elastic hem help the garment stay in place. Product Details Loose fit for an oversized, roomy feel Body: 65% polyester/35% cotton. Panels: 70% polyester/30% cotton. Pocket bags: 100% cotton. Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content. Machine wash Imported Style: CT2582; Color: Pure Platinum; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult