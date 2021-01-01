Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Synthetic-Fill Men's Woven Jacket

WARM UP WITHOUT BEING WEIGHED DOWN. The Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Jacket helps you respond to changing conditions to keep you looking and feeling your best no matter the weather. Designed with maximum coverage in mind, this weather-resistant parka zip-up features ThermoreÂ® EcoDownÂ® insulation to help keep rain and wind from slowing you down. Long-Lasting Coverage Incredibly lightweight and durable, this water-repellent fabric helps keep you dry and comfortable in changing conditions. ThermoreÂ® EcoDownÂ® Marbled Down Made entirely of recycled materials, the synthetic ThermoreÂ® Insulation is blown in to mimic the loft, look and feel of down insulation. Clear and dark plastic bottles are used to create fibers with a marbled look which is visible through the translucent liner fabric. Tech Pack by Design Oversized zippers and contrast details provide a signature Tech Pack look. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body fabric/lining: 100% nylon. Back of body fabric: 100% polyethylene. Fill: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ9296; Color: Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult