Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Women's Shorts

LIGHTWEIGHT FLEECE FOR SUMMER. The Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Shorts bring new life to a warm-weather staple. Made with a lightweight geometric knit fleece, this mid-weight style offers a roomy, flattering fit that hits mid-thigh. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Geometric Knit Fabric This multi-layer fleece uses a geometric stitching structure to create added loft and density with a cooler, lightweight feel. Signature Tech Pack Belt The built-in webbing belt provides a personalized, snug fit. The buckle comes in a tasteful finish. Quick Storage Side seam pockets offer quick storage for your phone, keys and cards. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 64% polyester/36% cotton. Pocket bags 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: CZ9789; Color: Black/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult