From nike

Nike Sportswear Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

$75.00
In stock
Buy at nike

Description

PSYCHEDELIC STYLE. Ice-dyed for an instant vibe, this oversized staple is made with soft and cozy fleece. A reverse-applique Swoosh logo at the center celebrates the brand in the subtlest of ways. Benefits Fleece fabric feels warm and soft. Slightly dropped shoulders and a loose fit provide a comfortable, confident feel. Product Details Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/ 3% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DO6213; Color: Off Noir/Iron Grey/Light Smoke Grey; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com