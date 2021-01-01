Nike Sportswear Women's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

PSYCHEDELIC STYLE. Ice-dyed for an instant vibe, this oversized staple is made with soft and cozy fleece. A reverse-applique Swoosh logo at the center celebrates the brand in the subtlest of ways. Benefits Fleece fabric feels warm and soft. Slightly dropped shoulders and a loose fit provide a comfortable, confident feel. Product Details Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/ 3% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DO6213; Color: Off Noir/Iron Grey/Light Smoke Grey; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult