Nike Sportswear Women's Dance Cargo Pants

MADE YOU LOOK. Do a double-take in the Nike Sportswear Women's Cargo Pants. A 3D-effect treatment on the Swoosh plus pockets for days help keep your essentials handy. Stretchy cuffs provide a clean look to help your sneakers shine. Benefits 2 cargo pockets make it easy to store (and access) your goods. Elastic cuffs let you show off your sneakers. An elastic waistband with drawcord has a snug, adjustable fit. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: DJ4128; Color: White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult