Nike Sportswear Women's Dance Fleece Crew

ALL-OVER COMFORT. With a loose fit and dense fleece fabric, the Nike Sportswear Women's Fleece Crew is the cozy closet staple you can't wait to pull on, day or night. A sweet all-over print gives it that extra something to help you stand out from the crowd. Benefits Dense, brushed-back fleece drapes you in soft comfort. Ribbed details help hold crew in place. A roomy cut gives you room to move. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel 80% cotton/20% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DJ4119; Color: Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult