Sportz Dome-To-Go 4 Person Tent, Blue

Set up camp wherever your hatchback takes you with the Sportz® Dome-To-Go 4 Person Tent. This three-season tent features a detachable vehicle sleeve that connects easily to your hatchback, allowing access to your car for storage or additional sleeping space. Roomy enough for four people, this tent offers ample ventilation with two doors, three mesh windows, and two skylights. Turn your car into the ultimate sleep spot with the Sportz Dome-To-Go 4 Person Tent. FEATURES: Tent for hatchback vehicle Sleeps four people Provides over 6-1/2' of headroom Three season use Two large doors and three polyester mesh windows Two skylights Color-coded fiberglass poles for easy set-up Full-length rainfly Transforms into ground tent by removing vehicle sleeve Features 6'x'6 shade awning Two doors and three windows Storm flaps in windows for protection and privacy Two interior pockets Floor material: Woven polyethylene with Rip Stop with 1200mm PU Tent material: 1200MM PU Polyester Taffeta Model: 86000