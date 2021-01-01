SPQR Ancient Rome Scipio Africanus World Tour Roman History T-Shirt

Are you a historian of the Ancient Rome History? Well, this “SPQR Ancient Rome Scipio Africanus World Tour” design is for you! This stylish nerd geek gift goes great with your ancient rome kit. Great for anyone who loves Roman World or joke gifts. Makes an ideal funny gift for history teachers, historians, history students! Great for classical studies teachers and everyone interested in history and classical antiquity and the Greco-Roman world and mythology. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem