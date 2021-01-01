SPQR Legio X Roman Centurion Premium T-Shirt

Legio X battle club Roman centurion helmet. Motivational emblem of the Roman 10th Legion mounted. The Legio X equestris was one of the most courageous and valiant and was founded by Julius Caesar. It's first deployment was mentioned in 58 BC. This design is made for fans of Roman warriors, the Roman legionary, Roman heroes and mythology, for all Romans and Italians. This Roman warrior design is suitable for men, for women and for kids. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.