What it is: A velvety, whipped body souffle that is both light and indulgent at the same time. Who it's for: Ideal for those with dry, itchy or normal skin types. What it does: This plant-based formula contains premium ingredients including almond, avocado and coconut oils. It helps relieve dry, itchy skin while helping to nourish and restore skin, too, improving its appearance. Skin is left buttery soft and smooth. How to use: Smooth onto skin