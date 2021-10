What it is: A lightweight moisturizer that delivers skin-loving hydration and ingredients to your skin. Who it's for: Ideal for those with oily, normal or dry skin types. What it does: A natural blend of jojoba and aloe absorbs quickly for soft, smooth skin with no mess. How to use: Apply daily as needed. Hold the bottle a few inches away from your skin. Spray onto your arms, legs and body then rub in. 8 oz. Natural Beauty & Wellness products are