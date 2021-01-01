Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen, Hydrate Skin, Broad Spectrum, Water Resistant, Non-Greasy, Oxybenzone Free, Cruelty Free, SPF 15, Moisturize-Max New Coconut, 8 Fl Oz (A70889)

ULTRA HYDRATING SUN PROTECTION - SPF 15 formula with Sunflower Seed Oil, Olive Fruit Oil, and Cocoa Seed Butter is designed to deeply moisturize & nourish the skin; This sunscreen is ideal for everyday use AUSTRALIAN NATURALS - A rich blend of Kakadu Plum extract with highest content of Vitamin C, and Tea Tree Oil, a powerful antioxidant, fights off free radicals and leaves skin fresh; Comes in a delectable scent of Coconut, Orange, and Vanilla BROAD SPECTRUM SUNBLOCK shields the skin from both UVA and UVB rays and reduces the adverse effects of sunlight; Generously apply this lightweight, non-greasy sun protector gel 15 minutes before stepping out, and reapply as required EASY TO USE SPRAY PUMP - This innovative, hybrid acts like a combination of continuous spray and traditional lotion and comes in a convenient spray bottle that gives direct control and gets easily absorbed by the skin; It is sweat and water resistant, up to 80 minutes SPECIALLY FORMULATED SUNSCREEN - Australian Gold's time-tested formula is designed to be Oxybenzone Free, PABA Free, Phthalate Free & Gluten Free, and is purely Vegan; It is cruelty free and never tested on animals