Spring Bar Stainless Steel Adapter Compatible with Apple Watch Band for iWatch 42mm 44mm Sport Series SE654321 Clasp Hardware Connector Lug with.

[Spring Bar Version] Adapter For Apple Watch Band. Fits all 38/40mm apple watch(Series 5 4 3 2 1 Sport Nike Hermes Edition). With replacement tool, easy operation, men or women can use it easily. You can match your iwatch as you like. Fits 24mm width bands made of any material(Leather strap Silicone loop Nylon loop Woven loop Rubber loop Fabric loop Cloth loop Metal cuff Diamond bracelet Jewelry bracelet). 4 colors to choice: Silver/Black/Gold/Pink(rose gold). Personalize your style, make your favorite band for your apple watch by this adapter. Made of 316L stainless steel, rugged and durable, protects your iwatch holding it firmly and securely. Fits the apple watch slots perfectly, whose tolerance is Less than 0.01mm. Improved quick released pins enable it to be reused. 38/40mm or 42/44mm means the model of the apple watch. 22mm or 24mm means the width of the band, where the band connected to the adapter. Please note the direction of the adapter when insta