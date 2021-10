Features daffodil flowers also known as the Narcissi flower . Cute gift for gardening lovers , passionate gardeners , florists or flower arrangers . Also for anyone who loves blossoms, wildflowers or flowers. Vintage Daffodil Plant Floral Design with colorful illustrations is perfect for anyone who loves flowers and nature gift for gardening kids and plant ladies and men who love daffodil flowers Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem