Wild Spirit Perfume for Women, Spring Jasmine Atomizer: The Spring Jasmine Perfume Atomizer is the fragrance accessory that is able to keep up with your social calendar! This sleek, perfume atomizer is refillable, travel-friendly, and can fit into any purse or pocket. Simply insert the glass vial into the case, twist the top, and spritz for a freshen up. It's a revolutionary new way of scenting and a handbag necessity for fragrance fans and fashionistas alike!